Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,525 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

