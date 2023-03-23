Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.