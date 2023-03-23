Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $238.48 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.28.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Loop Capital reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

