Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $253.27 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.36.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

