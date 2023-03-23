Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.38 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

