E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €9.30 ($10.00) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EOAN opened at €11.01 ($11.84) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.15 and a 200 day moving average of €9.24.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.