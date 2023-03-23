Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,710,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 74,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,692,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 265,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

