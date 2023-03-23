Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 120,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.