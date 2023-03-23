Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 0.85. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

