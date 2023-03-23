E&G Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Visa by 635.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $413.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.77.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

