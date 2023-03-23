Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.68. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers custom-built vehicles.

