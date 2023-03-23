Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,747 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $220.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $208.77. The firm has a market cap of $413.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.