Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $119.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.