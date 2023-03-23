Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
See Also
