Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 946 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

