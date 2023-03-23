Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 650,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWY opened at $133.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

