Emerald (NYSE:EEX) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Financial Survey

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald 42.13% -173.30% 12.00% OptimizeRx -18.30% -7.12% -6.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

Risk & Volatility

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 97.47%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Emerald.

Emerald has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emerald and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $325.90 million 0.69 $130.80 million $0.39 8.49 OptimizeRx $62.45 million 3.80 -$11.44 million ($0.63) -22.05

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emerald beats OptimizeRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

