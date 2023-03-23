Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $98.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.69.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

