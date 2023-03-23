Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

