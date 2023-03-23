Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.