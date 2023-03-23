Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) PT Raised to GBX 100 at Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

ESP stock opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.67 million, a PE ratio of 780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.27).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Alice Avis bought 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £46,096 ($56,608.13). 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

