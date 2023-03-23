ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

E stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

