Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,560,000 after acquiring an additional 904,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,989 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,537,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 128,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.