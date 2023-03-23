Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERGO. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.65) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

ERGO stock opened at GBX 1,004 ($12.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,178.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,220.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of £506.02 million, a PE ratio of 3,861.54 and a beta of 0.88. Ergomed has a 1-year low of GBX 910 ($11.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,478 ($18.15).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

