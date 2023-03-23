Eric Jon Wilds Wilds Sells 15,685 Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total transaction of C$867,537.35.
TSE MG opened at C$69.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$63.55 and a 52-week high of C$91.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
