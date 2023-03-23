Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $36.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of EVBG opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.79. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $826,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $11,476,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

