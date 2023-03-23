Eversource Energy’s (ES) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Shares of ES stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

