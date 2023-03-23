Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of EIFZF opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $41.74.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

