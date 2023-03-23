Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $46.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

