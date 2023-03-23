Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,987.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,987.50 ($36.69).

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.70) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($39.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

EXPN opened at GBX 2,659 ($32.65) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,242 ($27.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,160 ($38.81). The company has a market capitalization of £24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,128.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,886.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,819.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,176.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

