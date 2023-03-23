F. Brian Bradstreet Sells 1,000 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50.

On Thursday, December 29th, F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$909.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$884.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$773.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$607.91 and a 1-year high of C$956.00. The stock has a market cap of C$20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $13.415 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Several research firms have commented on FFH. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,087.50.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

