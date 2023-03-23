FD Technologies’ (FDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

LON FDP opened at GBX 1,696 ($20.83) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £475.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,470.97 and a beta of 0.57. FD Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,620 ($32.17). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,612.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

