FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Argus from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.
FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE:FDX opened at $217.06 on Tuesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.56.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
