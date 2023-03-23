FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $240.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Argus from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.68.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $217.06 on Tuesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.56.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

