Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 440 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $275.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

