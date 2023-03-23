Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

