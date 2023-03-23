Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 395 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMware Stock Performance

VMware Profile

Shares of VMware stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15.

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.