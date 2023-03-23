Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

