Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

