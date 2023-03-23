Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 994 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

