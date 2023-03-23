Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

About Filo Mining

In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,746,195.

(Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

