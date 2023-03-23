Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLMMF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FLMMF opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.