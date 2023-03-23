Financial Comparison: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) vs. Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64% Mitesco -2,872.25% N/A -156.68%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares GeneDx and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GeneDx and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 0.63 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.41 Mitesco $120,000.00 58.10 -$7.92 million ($3.00) -0.47

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GeneDx beats Mitesco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

