Financial Survey: Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) versus Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88% Ingevity 12.68% 34.63% 9.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ingevity 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and Ingevity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.37%. Ingevity has a consensus price target of $90.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.86%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Ingevity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Ingevity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.13) -24.69 Ingevity $1.67 billion 1.57 $211.60 million $5.48 12.84

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ingevity beats Standard Lithium on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Process purifications produce a number of activated carbon products for food, water, beverage and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment primarily addresses applications in three product families: pavement technologies, oilfield technologies, and industrial specialties. The company was founded on March 27, 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, SC.

