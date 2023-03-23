First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. First Community has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

Insider Transactions at First Community

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Research analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of First Community by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

