First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 85,601 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,707,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $110.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

