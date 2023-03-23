First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $428,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after buying an additional 139,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

