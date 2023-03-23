First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,259 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

First Solar stock opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average is $158.09. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

