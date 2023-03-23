First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 423 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

ORCL stock opened at $87.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.