First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average is $119.62.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.