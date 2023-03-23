First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

GILD opened at $77.81 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

