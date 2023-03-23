First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of FR stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,454,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,765,000 after purchasing an additional 210,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,390,000 after buying an additional 214,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after buying an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

