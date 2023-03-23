Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,986.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

